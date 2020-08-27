Report: Nuggets playoff game postponed Thursday as discussions continue

by: Dara Bitler, KDVR

Jamal Murray, center, of the Denver Nuggets, reacts with teammates after their win over Utah Jazz in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets playoff game scheduled with the Utah Jazz on Thursday has been postponed, according to sources at ESPN.

The game was scheduled to be played at 2 p.m. MT. It is game six of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Jazz lead the series 3-2.

The other two NBA playoff games set to be played Thursday have also been postponed.

This news comes after dozens of professional athletes decided not to play their games on Wednesday in light of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. One of the teams that did not play was the Milwaukee Bucks, who did not play game five against the Orlando Magic. The Nuggets were not scheduled to play Wednesday.

On Thursday, NBA players announced they would continue their season. However, it’s not yet clear when games will resume.

