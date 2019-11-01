Season over for Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco due to herniated disk in neck

DENVER — Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco’s season is over, after he was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Coach Vic Fangio said Monday Flacco would not play against the Cleveland Browns Sunday because of a herniated disk in his neck.

The Broncos have lost two in a row and are 2-6 this season after Sunday’s 15-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

#Broncos QB Joe Flacco is getting a second opinion from Dr. Jack Kelley today, but based on the initial read he could be out as long as 5-6 weeks, source said. Surgery is unlikely, and his career is not in jeopardy. However, Denver does have a roster decision to make. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2019

Brandon Allen will start in the game at Empower Field at Mile High. The team will decide between Drew Lock and Brett Rypien to be Allen’s backup later in the week.

Lock, who is recovering from a preseason thumb injury, has been practicing and being the backup “is a possibility,” Fangio said.

Trainers were seen on the sideline working on Flacco’s neck late in the loss to the Colts.

Fangio said it’s possible Flacco could be placed on injured reserve, but surgery is not being considered “right at this minute.”

The Broncos have a bye after Sunday’s game.