Remembering Bobby Unser; the King of the Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS — The auto racing world lost a legend when Bobby Unser passed away at the age of 87 on May 2. While most know him as a three-time Indy 500 winner, Unser put one race high above the rest.

Born in the shadows of Pikes Peak, and raised in New Mexico, Unser came from a family of racing.

“He was an excellent driver,” Don Sanborn President of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb Historical Association. “He had some ingenuity and really just a single mindedness about going fast on Pikes Peak.”

The need for speed drove Unser to become a Pikes Peak International Hill Climb legend. Unser was King of the Mountain, the title given to the fastest driver at the Hill Climb, a record 10 times. He held eight course records, including five consecutive overall records from 1958 to 1962.

“Maybe people have set two or three records or one, but nothing like Bobby did,” Sanborn said.

“To be king of this mountain is really something,” Bob Gillis, former chairman of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Association said.

Unser was a world-renowned driver and one of the greatest racers the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has even seen. But, it was on Pikes Peak Unser got his humble start in auto racing.

“The firs time [Unser’s team] came to Pikes Peak they couldn’t afford to buy fuel for their race cars, so he drove tour cars on Pikes Peak, so he could afford to buy fuel,” Sanborn said.

Unser eventually brought some of the biggest names in the sport to Colorado Springs, like Mario Andretti.

“He was a passenger with Bobby and he scared him to death,” Gillis said. “He said he thought we were going off the mountain. Bobby kept telling him ‘when in doubt, stand on it.’ He’s just a fast competitor. He had good equipment and he didn’t back down from anybody, and he ran it so many times. He grew up on this mountain. He knew when to turn left and right.”

Like a true competitor, after a 12-year hiatus Unser returned to America’s Mountain in 1986 to reclaim his overall record title taken from him by Michele Mouton the year prior.

“Given what we’ve seen from him pretty much anything he put his mind to he was good at,” Sanborn said. “Bobby’s so good I’ve heard stories of him, he’s driving up the road he’s got his hand up on the window kind of resting it, driving with one hand on the steering wheel, and just so relaxed.”

In the 100 years racing up Pikes Peak, many have tried, but none have conquered the mountain like Unser did.

“It’s a legacy probably some of those records will never be broke,” Gillis said. “He’s just a true champion of the mountain, and he was proud of it and he was proud of the mountain.”