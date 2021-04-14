Rapids get approval to allow 7,897 fans at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Rapids announced Tuesday that the team has received approval to host fans for the club’s home opener against Austin FC on April 24.

Tri-County Health Department has approved 7,897 fans, which is approximately 44% of Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, to attend the match.

“Our supporters play a special role in our club and we have eagerly awaited their return since March of 2020,” said KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke in a statement. “This gradual reopening of our stadium is part of our on-going prioritization of the health and safety of our fans, staff, players and frontline workers and that will remain a key priority for us as an organization.”

First access to tickets will be given to Colorado Rapids season ticket and partial plan members through a series of presale opportunities beginning on Thursday, April 15. Any remaining tickets will be made available to the general public starting on Friday, April 16.