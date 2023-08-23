DENVER (KDVR) — At long last, the wait is over for Randy Gradishar.

Wednesday, the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame linebacker got the call that he received a nomination into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A tackling machine, the 1978 Defensive Player of the Year, and the heart and soul of the “Orange Crush” defense that dominated the late 1970s and early 80s, Gradishar was selected by the senior committee along with Art Powell and Steve McMichael.

Gradishar played 10 seasons with the Broncos from 1973 to 1984. In his 145 games, he recorded 20 interceptions and four touchdowns and was in seven Pro Bowls.

The Broncos’ all-time leading tackler, with 2,049 tackles, has been a Pro Hall of Fame finalist three times: twice as a modern-era finalist in 2003 and 2008, and once as a seniors candidate in 2020.

Each of the senior finalists will be elected to the hall if they receive at least 80% approval in the up-or-down balloting at the meeting.

This 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be announced during Super Bowl week, and they will be inducted in August 2024.