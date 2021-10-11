Raiders, Jon Gruden part ways: report

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

UNDATED (AP) — Jon Gruden will no longer be head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports.

In e-mails reviewed by the New York Times, Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL. The league obtained the emails that Gruden sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, in a separate investigation of workplace misconduct regarding that franchise.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Gruden used a racist comment to describe NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith and now the latest emails reported by the Times showed Gruden denounced the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem among other issues.

The Raiders are scheduled to play this Broncos this Sunday.