QB Kitna shines in CSU-Pueblo debut

PUEBLO, Colo. — CSU-Pueblo football dominated on the road with a 36-7 season-opening win over Dixie State.

The Thunderwolves amassed 579 total yards of offense in the win. Sophomore quarterback Jordan Kitna threw for 261 yards and ran for two touchdowns. Kitna came into the game in the second quarter when starter Gunnar Lamphere went down with an injury.

“As a back up you always have to be ready,” Kitna said. “You’re always one snap away, so you prepare for the moment like you’re going to be the starter and when the time comes, you’re ready. After I ran the ball for the first time and got hit for the first time it kind of settled the nerves for a little bit. The first time playing in a little while you try to get hit and get the nerves out of the way.”

CSUP Head Coach John Wristen said Kitna will start Saturday at Chadron State. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Nebraska.