Pulford steps down as Palmer Ridge football head coach

MONUMENT — Tom Pulford is stepping down as the head coach of Palmer Ridge Football, the school district announced on Friday.

According to Pulford, “After 16 years teaching and coaching in D38, nine of which I have been the head football coach at PRHS, I need to step back and do what is best for my personal health and for my family. I look forward to continuing to support the program in any way I can; my role will just have to look different.”

Pulford led the Bears to three straight 3A state titles from 2017-2019, including an undefeated 2017 season. The Bears also went to the 4A state title game in 2020 in their first season in that classification. Pulford’s career as the Bears head coach ends with an impressive 62-29 record.