Pueblo West grad drafted by San Francisco Giants

PUEBLO — What was once just a dream on a little league field in Pueblo is now reality for RJ Dabovich. The 2017 Pueblo West grad was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB draft.

“It’s still surreal hearing your name called,” Dabovich said. “It was kind of a relief too. We were waiting to the whole day and it’s a great moment to share with my family and my friends.”

This wasn’t the first time Dabovich heard his named called. After a season at Central Arizona College he was selected in the 18th round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals.

“I felt like the 18th round wasn’t what I deserved,” he said. “That’s why I came to Arizona State… I felt like I was worth more than that and I’m going to prove it.”

Dabovich let his game do the talking at ASU. The righty went 7-1 in nine starts as a sophomore and became the team’s closer as a junior. He led the Pac-12 in saves before the season was cancelled by COVID-19.

As Dabovich takes this next step in his baseball career, he said he has plenty of former teammates and friends who’ve reached out to offer advice about life in the minor leagues.

“There’s going to be so much around you, trades, getting released, moving up and down, but at the end of the day you have to worry about putting the work in, doing what you can control and being as good as you can be,” he said.

Now, he wants to pass along advice to any young baseball player practicing on the same fields in Pueblo where he once practiced not so long ago.

“Coming from a small town like Pueblo that doesn’t produce many big time athletes, to put on for my city to show kids that if you have a dream you can work for it and achieve it,” Dabovich said. “If kids look up to me and I can be a role model for them, hopefully I can inspire kids to do stuff like me one day.”