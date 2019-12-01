Pueblo South, Palmer Ridge advance to 3A championship

The Pueblo South Colts and Palmer Ridge Bears will face off in the 3A state title game.

In the 3A semifinals, The Colts beat Frederick 28-24, led by Jackson Dickerson’s three touchdowns. The Bears beat Green Mountain 42-21. Running back Raef Ruel scored four touchdowns, while wide receiver Deuce Roberson became Colorado’s all-time leader in receiving yards. Roberson was seven yards shy of the record entering the game. His first catch of the game, a nine-yard reception, set the new state record.

The two-seed Colts and two-time defending state champ, four-seed Bears play on Saturday, December 7, at 1 p.m. at the Neta & Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl.