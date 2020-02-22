Pueblo East’s Garcia goes after four-peat

DENVER – A state wrestling four-peat is the ultimate feat for a Colorado high school wrestler. It’s such an elite club just 24 wrestlers have earned their way in.

Along with John Mall senior Wesley Van Matre, who’s wrestling in Saturday’s 2A 145 lbs final, Pueblo East senior Andy Garcia has the chance to win his fourth state title in the 4A 285 lbs weight class.

Pueblo East, the defending 4A state champ, sits in fourth place with 116.5 points after the semifinal round. Windsor is in first place with 150 points.