Pueblo East’s Alvarez aims high in boxing career

PUEBLO — Pueblo East Senior Isaac Alvarez is making a name for himself in the sport of boxing. He’s one of the top ranked youth boxers in the nation, but Alvarez is far from satisfied with that title. He’s looking to compete on the sport’s biggest stage.

“What I like about the sport of boxing is it’s all you,” Alvarez said. “I’m by myself in the ring.”

Alvarez trains six days a week for that exact moment, the moment he steps in the ring.

“The butterflies kick in,” he said, describing the feeling stepping in the ring before a fight.

Alvarez fell in love with boxing at an early age, first learning of the sport from his older family members.

“All my older cousins are boxers from my mom’s side,” he said. “Everywhere we go, say birthday party, Easter, there was always boxing gloves involved.”

Fast forward about a decade and Alvarez placed third at the USA Boxing Championships in Louisiana, earning him a number three national ranking at the 152 lbs. youth male division.

“I’m proud with what I did, but never satisfied,” Alvarez said.

That mentality is fueling Alvarez as he transitions into the men’s division with hopes of becoming the top-ranked boxer in the country. However, Alvarez said his ultimate goal is to become a professional boxer, and it’d be a dream come true to earn a spot on the 2024 Olympic team.

Alvarez, in more than 10 years boxing, he has learned more than just technique from the sport. He knows his goals aren’t far out of reach at all.

“It’s just how much time and dedication you really put into this,” he said. “Anything is possible, I see a lot of this work has paid off and we’re just going to keep working.”

So even when Alvarez fights alone in the ring, it’s the people in his corner that keep him going.

“I don’t want to let my people down,” he said. “I don’t want to let Pueblo, my parents, my friends, anybody down.”

Alvarez said he’s training for his next fight in December where he will compete in the men’s division for the first time.