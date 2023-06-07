(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pro football players are coming to Colorado Springs to coach kids for the 18th Annual Pro Football Camp from Monday, June 26 through Wednesday, June 28 at John Venezia Community Park.

Current and former NFL athletes will join members of the community to volunteer their time in coaching kids. The camp will consist of football skills, drills, and scrimmages, as well as character-building.

Details: 18th Annual Pro Football Camp

Dates: Monday, June 26 – Wednesday, June 28

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: John Venezia Community Park (3555 Briargate Parkway)

Ages: Girls and boys ages 7 to 14 years old may attend

Cost: Registration $99 + $7 Processing Fee

Sign up: Click here

Scholarships: Click here

Who will be there?

JoJo Domann , LB, Colts (Nebraska & Pine Creek High School)

, LB, Colts (Nebraska & Pine Creek High School) Paul Browning , WR, Panthers (CSU Pueblo National Champions & Widefield High School)

, WR, Panthers (CSU Pueblo National Champions & Widefield High School) Breon Michel, WR, New Orleans Breakers (Missouri University of Science & Technology & Vista Ridge High School)

Luke Rhodes, LS, Colts, getting tackled during a tackling drill at Pro Football Camp.

Dylan Cole, LB, Titans & Texans, shares the character that it takes to succeed during “Off-the-Field with the Pros” at the Pro Football Camp.

Two-time Super Bowl Champion Greg Scruggs, DE, Seahawks and Patriots, leads Pro Football Camp participants in push-ups, teaching them how they can get stronger on their own.

In addition to football skills, kids will improve their athleticism by learning exercises to increase their speed and agility at Pro Football Camp.

Former CB, Dolphins, Michael Lehan, demonstrates proper technique for defending a WR and potential pass at Pro Football Camp.

Pro Football Camp is an inclusive camp open to all kids of the Colorado Springs community and scholarship assistance is available. To learn more about the camp, register, or donate to the scholarship fund, click on the links above.