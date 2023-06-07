(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pro football players are coming to Colorado Springs to coach kids for the 18th Annual Pro Football Camp from Monday, June 26 through Wednesday, June 28 at John Venezia Community Park.
Current and former NFL athletes will join members of the community to volunteer their time in coaching kids. The camp will consist of football skills, drills, and scrimmages, as well as character-building.
Details: 18th Annual Pro Football Camp
- Dates: Monday, June 26 – Wednesday, June 28
- Time: 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Location: John Venezia Community Park (3555 Briargate Parkway)
- Ages: Girls and boys ages 7 to 14 years old may attend
- Cost: Registration $99 + $7 Processing Fee
- Sign up: Click here
- Scholarships: Click here
Who will be there?
- JoJo Domann, LB, Colts (Nebraska & Pine Creek High School)
- Paul Browning, WR, Panthers (CSU Pueblo National Champions & Widefield High School)
- Breon Michel, WR, New Orleans Breakers (Missouri University of Science & Technology & Vista Ridge High School)
Pro Football Camp is an inclusive camp open to all kids of the Colorado Springs community and scholarship assistance is available. To learn more about the camp, register, or donate to the scholarship fund, click on the links above.