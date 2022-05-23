DENVER (KDVR) — An investigation is underway following alleged threats made against Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri after the playoff game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

“The Colorado Avalanche organization is aware of threats made toward Nazem Kadri and is working with law enforcement to investigate the threats,” the Avalanche shared in a statement to FOX31 on Sunday.

Greg Wyshynski said the alleged threats happened after Blues’ goaltender Jordan Binnington suffered a season-ending injury after a collision with Kadri.

At 6:45 into the first period, Calle Rosen and Nazem Kadri collided, and both went flying into Jordan Binnington.

Binnington left the game with a lower-body injury. He will miss the remainder of the series.

Former hockey player Akim Aliu said on Twitter that he spoke to Kadri about the collision with Binnington.

“Naz has been subject to so many racist attacks and threats since last night that police had to be brought in. Racist attacks like this have no place in hockey and should be investigated and reported on,” Aliu said.

The Avalanche will take on the Blues in game 4 of the series on Monday night. Colorado leads the series 2-1.

The associated press contributed to this report.