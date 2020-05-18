Pine Creek senior takes love for lacrosse to college

COLORADO SPRINGS — You’ll often find Joey Bertrand at Pine Creek High School, lacrosse stick in hand. That’s where the Eagles senior’s love for lacrosse began.

“When you’re playing defense and just getting to hit people, it’s really, really fun,” Bertrand said. “It’s almost indescribable to people who haven’t been in that situation, but once you put the helmet on and you buckle up the chin strap, nothing else matters.”

During his freshman year of high school, Bertrand learned the sport would become more than just a game to him. His younger brother, Jayden, was diagnosed with cancer that year.

“It definitely took a while to process and at first I didn’t believe it because it also happened to be on my birthday when my whole family was at the hospital,” Bertrand said.

While his family’s life changed, Bertrand could always find structure on the lacrosse field.

“Lacrosse was kind of the one thing that I always had. Every day, I knew at 5 p.m. I was going to be on that field. I was going to be with my boys. Everything was going to be right or alright for that time,” he said. “Everything went away when I was on that field, just the confusion and all the emotions that come with that.”

By Bertrand’s sophomore year his hard work was paying off, earning him a spot on varsity.

“I just kind of realized that was me putting in the work,” he said. “I realized that I have a talent for it, and that if I work hard I could catch up to everybody else and take that to college.”

Bertrand was able to take his love for the game to the collegiate level signing to play at Division II Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia. He said much of what he’s accomplished today comes from motivation from his teammates and Pine Creek Head Coach Dennis Rego.

“My junior year, it was blizzarding and snowing out here and I was doing my wall ball before practice, and it was going to be an indoor practice. [Coach Rego] walked by and he stopped me and said ‘promise me you’ll never stop working hard.’ I have that written up on my mirror in my room for when I do my workouts now. That pushed me to keep working hard and keep working hard at what I love.”