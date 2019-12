PUEBLO, Colo. -- The CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves meet a familiar foe in the second round of the NCAA tournament this Saturday.

After a round one shutout win over Augustana, the Pack travels to Minnesota State-Mankato. This marks the third straight year the Thunderwolves and Mavericks meet in the tournament. The Mavericks ended CSU-Pueblo's season in the last two meetings.