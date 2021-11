WINTER PARK, Colo.-- Winter Park Resort has released a statement, acknowledging that the land on which the resort stands is both historical and ancestral land belonging to native and indigenous people of the following nations: Northern Arapaho, Cheyenne and Ute tribes.

The resort says that it hopes the statement will lay a foundation for meaningful partnerships and continued support for Native American people and communities, both on and off the mountain, by recognizing the role that indigenous people continue to play. The resort has already committed to keep all access to the land open to all people, regardless of gender, ancestral background, race, ethnicity or religion.