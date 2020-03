Motorcycle bikers ride as a group from the summit of Pikes Peak to the bottom after all the competitors finished the 95th Annual Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in El Paso County, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the latest event to be postponed as coronavirus sweeps the country.

The 98th running of the race was set for June 28. It’s now slated to take place on August 30, according to a statement on the Hill Climb website.

Fan Fest, which attracts thousands of people to downtown Colorado Springs, is set for August 28.

>> More coronavirus coverage