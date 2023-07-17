DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies hosted the New York Yankees at Coors Field for the first time since 2016. The three-game series was anything but boring, especially when a fan rushed the field during Saturday’s game.

In the second game of the series, the Yankees were up 6-2 before the bottom of the eighth inning. The Bronx Bombers were looking to redeem themselves after blowing their first-inning lead to the Rockies on Friday.

But just before the bottom of the eighth inning began, the game was briefly delayed. The Yankees were headed to the field, while the Rockies were preparing to bat.

A fan emerged from left field and ran toward Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe. Photos captured by the Associated Press show the fan throwing what appears to be a white T-shirt at Volpe.

Within just a few moments, the fan was wrestled to the ground by a handful of Coors Field security personnel.

Field guards bring down a jumper aftrer he ran from the left field stands almost to the infield during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Field guards pursue a jumper as he throws a shirt toward New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe as second baseman Gleyber Torres looks on in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Denver. Field guards escorted the jumper off the diamond. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Field guards lead away a jumper after he ran on to the field in the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and New York Yankees Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A person, right, who had got onto the field is tackled during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Yankees Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“I was pretty startled by it all. He was saying something, but I couldn’t hear what he was saying. I thought the stadium security did a really good job,” Volpe said.

The fan appeared to be yelling something at Volpe.

“Usually it is just some drunk idiot running out having fun on a bet,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He looked like he was mad at something.”

Once the jumper was cleared from the field, the game resumed. The Yankees took away their only win from the series with a final score of 6-3.

The Rockies ended the series with a final win on Sunday after playing for 11 innings. Alan Trejo hit his first homer in 128 plate appearances this season to claim the series victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.