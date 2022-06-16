DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche won Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night in a thrilling overtime 4-3 victory.

Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 into overtime to give the Avs the win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena.

Here’s a look back at all the excitement from Game 1 in photos:

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: The Colorado Avalanche celebrate after Andre Burakovsky #95 scored a goal in overtime to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: A Colorado Avalanche fan reacts from the stands during the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Fans pose with a large hockey puck display of Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche as they enter Ball Arena before Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Fans walk by a large hockey puck display of Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche as they enter Ball Arena before Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Fans enter Ball Arena before Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Fans pose in front of Ball Arena before Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Fans pose in front of Ball Arena before Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: A police dog walks through the seats before Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Colorado Avalanche takes the ice before Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche and teammates stand during the national anthem before Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Valeri Nichushkin #13 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Fans celebrate after the Colorado Avalanche score their 2nd goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche scores a goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Artturi Lehkonen #62 of the Colorado Avalanche scores a goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Artturi Lehkonen #62 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Valeri Nichushkin #13 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: The Stanley Cup Final logo is displayed on center ice before the start of Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Josh Manson #42 of the Colorado Avalanche checks Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning into the boards during the second period in Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Colorado Avalanche looks on during the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates with Valeri Nichushkin #13 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime 4-3 in Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Gabriel Landeskog #92 and Devon Toews #7 of the Colorado Avalanche hold Corey Perry #10 of the Tampa Bay Lightning after an argument during the first period in Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Colorado defeated Tampa Bay 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning has a goal scored against him by Andre Burakovsky #95 of the Colorado Avalanche during overtime to win Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final 4-3 at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: J.T. Compher #37 of the Colorado Avalanche reacts after teammate Andre Burakovsky #95 scores a goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime to win Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final 4-3 at Ball Arena on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Game 2 will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ball Arena in Denver.

The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.