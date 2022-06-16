DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche won Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night in a thrilling overtime 4-3 victory.
Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 into overtime to give the Avs the win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena.
Here’s a look back at all the excitement from Game 1 in photos:
Game 2 will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ball Arena in Denver.
Here are some of our other stories for Avalanche fans:
- Stanley Cup Final: Colorado Avalanche guide
- Photos: Colorado Avalanche 2001 Stanley Cup parade
- Stanley Cup Final: A look back at Denver in 2001
- Quiz: How well do you know the Colorado Avalanche?
The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.