DENVER (KDVR) — Peyton Manning, renowned former Broncos quarterback and current pop-culture business maven, has been named the 2024 recipient of the Mizel Institute Community Enrichment Award.

Gov. Jared Polis was the recipient for 2023.

Manning will be recognized for his “outstanding contributions and commitment to the community, both on and off the field.”

The award is slated to be given during the Mizel Institute Annual Event, self-described as one of the largest community fundraisers in Colorado, with guests who are community leaders in government, business, education and philanthropy. The event is scheduled for May 22, 2024.

The funds raised from the Mizel Institute Annual Event support its two centers, the Mizel Museum and the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab.

“Peyton Manning’s impact on our community extends far beyond his incredible football career. His commitment to improving the lives of others has left a lasting impact on Colorado, and I am thrilled to celebrate his accomplishments with the Mizel Institute Community Enrichment Award,” Polis said in a release. “Congratulations, Peyton, and thank you for your efforts to better our state.”

Manning is being recognized not for his noteworthy football career, but for his foundation, the PeyBack Foundation, which he’s used to support charitable organizations, focusing on youth education, leadership and wellness. The nonprofit has provided funds for disadvantaged youth in Colorado, Indiana, Tennessee and Louisiana.

“Peyton Manning is a Denver icon. His influence and generosity have changed countless lives in our city,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said in a release. “We are grateful that he came to Denver, and even more grateful that he stayed to make it his home. I am proud to recognize his extraordinary contributions with this well-deserved honor.”

There are not yet details about how to attend the annual event.