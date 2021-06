PUEBLO– Despite a five-run fifth inning rally for the Peyton Panthers, Limon battled back to deny Peyton the 2A state baseball title.

Peyton, the defending 2A champ, went into the fifth inning down 3-1. The Panthers scored five runs to take a 6-3 lead, but gave up five runs in the bottom frame as Limon ran away with the title 11-7.