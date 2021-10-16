Perron scores 2 goals, Blues hold on to beat Avs

St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak, left, fights for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored two goals, Jordan Binnington stopped 29 shots and the St. Louis Blues held on for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche in their season opener.

Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues.

Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, was out for the second straight game but coach Jared Bednar returned to the bench after missing Wednesday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog served the first of his two-game suspension for a boarding call on Wednesday, leaving the Avalanche without two members of their top line.