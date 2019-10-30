Live Now
Penn State reacts to NCAA announcement on possible athlete compensation

Sports

by: Peter Terpstra

Posted: / Updated:

The NCAA made an announcement Tuesday that could change college athletics drastically in the future.

The organization announced it would consider allowing student-athletes to benefit off their likenesses, images and names.

This is a change from the current set of rules where athletes would be penalized for accepting compensation for something like a sponsorship deal.

Penn State athletics released the following statement regarding the NCAA’s announcement:

“We are considering these developments based on the priority we place on education, competitive excellence and equity, and will communicate more once we have fully reviewed today’s NCAA announcement and conferred with our Big Ten colleagues.”

Coach James Franklin had a similar response when asked about the NCAA’s announcement after practice Tuesday.

Watch the video above for more.   

