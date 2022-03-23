COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, professional bowling takes center lane in Colorado Springs. Seventy-six of the best bowlers advanced past qualifiers to keep their hopes alive at a $20,000 prize.

The tournament runs for three days at Harmony Bowling Alley. After the second qualifying round of the day, the top 24 advance. Thursday’s competition will feature a round of 24, round of 12, and the top four that participate in stepladder matches at night.

The finals are sold out for spectators, so at this rate, Colorado Springs is a solid choice to be a PBA Tour destination in the future.

“We enjoying going to cities that we haven’t been in a long time,” Josh Blanchard, the tournament’s director said. “It brings a lot of fans out to see players that they haven’t seen in a long time. It’s nice that we’re on TV, but to see someone in person, some of these people’s favorite bowlers of all-time, it really is a game changer for the local community.”

Colorado Springs local Isaac Rose made it through qualifiers.