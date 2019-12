DENVER, Colo.- The Pine Creek Eagles beat the Broomfield Eagles 34-3 Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High to claim the 2019 4A state title.

Pine Creek held Broomfield scoreless in the second half while scoring 27 of its 34 points in the last two quarters as well. Pine Creek's offensive attack was led by senior quarterback Gavin Herberg who ran for 131 yards and one touchdown, while adding another score through the air. Herberg was named the game's MVP.