Palmer Ridge to make 4th straight championship appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Palmer Ridge Bears will make their fourth championship appearance in just as many seasons taking down the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans in Saturday’s 4A state semifinal game.

The Bears won 28-12 over the Trojans, and despite the jump from 3A to 4A, this season they return to the state championship game. The Bears won three straight titles in 3A.

In 3A, the Pueblo South Colts lost 49-19 to top-seeded Roosevelt. In 2A, the Lamar Savages play in the school’s first title game since the 1960’s after beating Delta 7-6 on the Western Slope.