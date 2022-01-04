Palmer-Lewis hockey hosts first ever Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — What’s the best way to spend an evening at Palmer Lake in early January? Ask the Lewis-Palmer hockey team and it’s a no brainer. Tuesday night the Rangers hosted the first ever Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic.



Lewis-Palmer hosted Cheyenne Mountain in a pond hockey game to raise funds for the hockey program. The idea was the brainchild of Rangers Head Coach Scott Bradley, and it took about six months to put together. Several kids on the team are used to skating on a pond realizing how different it is than in the rink, but also looking forward to the fun atmosphere this event brings.



“It’s different for sure, going around hearing the cracking,” Trevor Bradley, Lewis-Palmer defenseman said. “It’ll be scketchy, but the ice is thick right now and it’s good to go… It’ll be hard to cut and carve edges. We won’t be able to hit, the nets are small. It’s just a different aspect of pond hockey.”

Lewis-Palmer sold about 500 tickets for the event.