Palmer Land Conservancy to be on display during Ravens-Steelers game

As part of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert will be wearing sporting these kicks designed by steel city artist Cody Sabol when Pittsburgh hosts the Baltimore Ravens Sun., Dec. 5. The Palmer Land Conservancy has been in operation since 1977.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Joe Schobert’s love for the game of football is apparent, but he’s also hoping to build a legacy by making the world a better place.

When the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker suits up to play against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, he’ll be sporting a pair of kicks designed by a steel city artist Cody Sabol as part of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, which allows players in the league to wear customized cleats in honor of the causes they have chosen.

Schobert decided on Palmer Land Conservancy, which since 1977 has protected 136,000 acres of land, including 20 public parks and open spaces, working farms and ranches that provide local food, and panoramas and scenic corridors that light up the Pikes Peak region.

“I just want the wild places to stay wild,” Schobert said. “A lot of people are moving to Colorado, Montana and Idaho. They’re kind of changing from what they were to something a lot of the natives want them to be. I mean, I moved to Colorado too, so I’m in the same boat, but I also want to try to do something to conserve these things down the line.”

Schobert had been a follower of Palmer Land Conservancy Conservation Director Ed Roberson’s podcast and loved the work he was doing enough to get the partnership going.

“I got an Instagram message from a listener asking if I had some books I could recommend,” said Roberson. “I look to see who is sending me this message, and it’s All-Pro linebacker Joe Schobert.

“It means a lot that somebody with national recognition like Joe appreciates the work we’re doing. A lot of our work is done in Colorado, but the fact that he cares enough about conservation, and took enough time to really dig into what we’re doing and decided to spend his resources on us. It really means a lot from the financial perspective, obviously, but from the publicity, too.”

This is the third time that Schobert has taken part in “My Cause My Cleats.” In his first year participating, he raised awareness for the Sherpa Education Fund, which was created to provide funds to educate children in Nepal.

Last year, he did the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, which protects and preserves the natural integrity of Colorado’s 54 14,000–foot peaks.

“I wanted to try to do something to conserve these things down the line for my kids and their kids,” Schobert said. “We have these wild places that have been untouched and undeveloped, and nature has been conserved and is natural.

“There’s a lot of beautiful spaces out west. There’s a lot of people finding that out and moving out there and trying to change things a little bit to their own benefit, so I just want some of those national parks and public lands to stay as they are.”