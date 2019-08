COLORADO SPRINGS -- Joey's Pizza, a specialty New York pizza restaurant that creates and bakes hot, delicious pizza right in front of you is located at 1843 Briargate Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

They not only offer pizzas, but also calzones, hot subs, salads, garlic knots, and stromboli. Pizzas are sold whole or by the slice. Some of their specialty pizzas include a Hatch green chile pizza, Pollo Fresca, Bar-B-Que Chicken, Long Island Clam Digger, and Bronx Bacon Bomber.