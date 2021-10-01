Fox21 Overtime scoreboard highlights: Week 6

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Looking for the scores for Week 6’s games? Look no further. This story will continue to be updated as the night progresses.

5A SCORES:

Pine Creek 23, Legend 26

4A SCORES:

Montrose 28, Palmer Ridge 21 [FINAL]
Coronado 7, Pueblo West 51 [FINAL]
Liberty , Falcon
Cheyenne Mountain 53, Thorton 6
Heritage 0, Vista Ridge 42
Fountain Fort Carson 7, Mesa Ridge 0

3A SCORES:

Pueblo Central 34, Sand Creek 6
Pueblo South 23, Green Mountain 14

2A SCORES:

La Junta 7, Classical Academy 45 [FINAL]
Salida 0, Bayfield 39
Cortez 18, Manitou Springs 8

1A SCORES:

Florence 52, Rye 0
Buena Vista 28, North Fork 21
Trinidad, Colorado Springs Christian: CANCELLED

8 MAN SCORES:

Fowler 52, Springfield 24 [FINAL]
Hoehne 18, Wiley 14
Calhan 12, Swink 6

