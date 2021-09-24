FOX21 Overtime scoreboard highlights: Week 5

Looking for the scores for Week 5’s games? Look no further. This story will continue to be updated as the night progresses.
4A SCORES:
Coronado 42, Liberty 14 [FINAL]
Loveland 35, Broomfield 12 [FINAL]
Greeley Central 32, Greeley West 13 [FINAL]
Fruita Monument 14, Grand Junction Central 7 [FINAL]
Cheyenne Mountain 48, Air Academy 15 [FINAL]
Montrose 54, Grand Junction 7 [FINAL]
Erie 49, Skyline 0 [FINAL]
Palmer Ridge 28, Lakewood 7 [3rd]
Fountain Fort Carson 44, Highlands Ranch 21 [FINAL]
3A SCORES:
Pueblo West 31, Pueblo East 0 [FINAL]
Pueblo Central 36, Battle Mountain 35 [FINAL]
Pueblo County 21, Harrison 7 [FINAL]
Steamboat Springs 20, Aspen 17 [FINAL]
Durango 48, Piedra Vista NM 0 [FINAL]
Northridge 17, Thompson Valley 12 [FINAL]
Fort Morgan 35, Discovery Canyon 21 [FINAL]
2A SCORES:
Academy 49, Prospect Ridge 0 [FINAL]
Platte Valley 41, Berthoud 21 [FINAL]
Alamosa 47, Manitou Springs 0 [FINAL]
1A SCORES:
North Fork 49, Grand Valley 7 [FINAL]
Holyoke 49, Lamar 14 [FINAL]
Florence 61, Rocky Ford 0 [FINAL]
Strasburg 41, Bennett 0 [4th]
Clear Creek 52, Sheridan 6 [FINAL]
Monte Vista 32, Cedaredge 6 [FINAL]
8 MAN SCORES:
Fowler 42, Las Animas 26 [FINAL]
Hoehne 50, Springfield 6 [FINAL]
Dove Creek 54, Norwood 6 [FINAL]