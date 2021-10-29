FOX21 Overtime highlights: Week 10

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Looking for the scores for Week 10’s games? Look no further. This story will continue to be updated as the night progresses.

4A SCORES:

Cheyenne Mountain 18, Widefield 15 [HALFTIME]

Liberty 6, Palmer 2 [2ND]

Montrose 19, Ponderosa 14 [FINAL]

Pueblo West 50, Rampart 0 [FINAL]

Fountain Fort Carson 42, Coronado 21 [FINAL]

3A SCORES:

Palisade 28, Glenwood Springs 14 [FINAL]

Lutheran 56, Lewis Palmer 16 [FINAL]

Pueblo County 48, Pueblo Centennial 3 [FINAL]

2A SCORES:

Faith Christian 48, Arvada 31 [FINAL]

Bayfield 28, Pagosa Springs 6 [FINAL]

Classical Academy 49, Manitou Springs 6 [FINAL]

La Junta 53, Woodland Park 6 [FINAL]

Lamar 28, Alamosa 21 [FINAL]

1A SCORES:

Banning Lewis, Trinidad

Centauri 55, Monte Vista 8 [FINAL]

Florence 45, Colorado Springs Christian 7 [FINAL]

8 MAN:

Fowler 42, Hoehne 30 [HALFTIME]

Las Animas 14, Springfield 14 [3RD]

