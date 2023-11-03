(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — High school football is underway and FOX21 Overtime is excited to bring you highlights and the most up-to-date scores of this week’s featured games. This article will continue to be updated as the night progresses.

MATCHUPGAME STARTQUARTERSCORE
DENVER SOUTH
VISTA RIDGE		7 P.M.
MATCHUPGAME STARTQUARTERSCORE
SIERRA
HARRISON		7 P.M.
MATCHUPGAME STARTQUARTERSCORE
PUEBLO CENTENNIAL
LEWIS-PALMER		7 P.M.
MATCHUPGAME STARTQUARTERSCORE
LONGMONT
PUEBLO WEST		6 P.M.17-6
MATCHUPGAME STARTQUARTERSCORE
PUEBLO CENTRAL
PUEBLO SOUTH		7 P.M.
MATCHUPGAME STARTQUARTERSCORE
PUEBLO EAST
PUEBLO COUNTY		7 P.M.
MATCHUPGAME STARTQUARTERSCORE
DISCOVERY CANYON
SAND CREEK		7 P.M.