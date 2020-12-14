Orange and Blue Report: A ‘Lock’ for the Future?

Sports

by: Nick Griffith

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Today on the Orange and Blue report, who says the Denver Broncos don’t have their quarterback of the future? 

Drew Lock certainly did his best to win over the critics on Sunday throwing for a career best four touchdowns and zero interceptions. 

He also finished with the third-best single-game passer rating (149.5) in franchise history behind only Peyton Manning and John Elway. 

Vic Fangio talked to the Orange and Blue Report about the long-term evaluation of Drew Lock and what he’s looking for in Lock moving into next year.

We also have an update on the team’s injury and illness concerns coming out of Sunday’s win as they now have a quick week of preparation as the Broncos get set to host the Bills on Saturday afternoon. 

