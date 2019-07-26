One week until NFL Hall of Fame Game

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are just a week out from taking on the Atlanta Falcons in the 2019 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Both teams play five preseason games this year, beginning training camp a week earlier than the rest of the league.

The late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and cornerback Champ Bailey, who spent 10 seasons with the team, are being enshrined into the Hall.

The game starts at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday, two days before this year’s class is enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.