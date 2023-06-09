MIAMI (AP) — The mission for the Denver Nuggets was clear: Come to Miami, get two wins and head back home with a chance to finally become NBA champions.

It’s officially there for the taking.

The 47-year wait for Denver might be over as soon as Monday, with Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets now just one win away from getting the title that he’s wanted for so long. Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Jokic added 23 and the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 108-95 on Friday night to take a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

“We haven’t done a damn thing yet,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We have to win another game to be world champions.”

Bruce Brown scored 21 off the bench for the Nuggets, who won their fifth straight road game to grab complete command. They’ll have three chances to win one game for a title, two of those in Denver, the first of them in what’s sure to be a raucous atmosphere for Game 5.

Jamal Murray had 15 points and 12 assists — his fourth consecutive double-digit assist game — for Denver.

“Today was a team effort.” Murray said. “I can’t even name one person. Everybody locked in. We’ve got one more to go.”

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra listens to a question during a news conference before Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures during a news conference before Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone speaks at a news conference before Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami artist Anjelinna Person, 19, puts the finishing touches on a painting of Miami Heat player Jimmy. Butler as fans arrive for Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat fans Renee Tang, Matt Suma, Calvin Placencia and Ray Yu pose next to a replica of the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship trophy before Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Jimmy Butler fan Brandon Lopez, 10, of Miami, enters the area for Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) talks to Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) before Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) warms up before Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic warms up before Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday against the Miami Heat, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) warms up before Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) juggles basketballs before Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat start in Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) gestures during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) gestures during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) defends during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) blocks a shot to the basket by Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Denver Nuggets team cheers during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) gestures after scoring during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Miami Heat dancers perform during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) defends Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles around Miami Heat center Cody Zeller (44) during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) aims a three-point shot as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) defends during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and forward Duncan Robinson (55) defend Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) 130during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) listens to head coach Michael Malone during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) collides with Miami Heat guards Gabe Vincent (2) and Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Actor Chris Tucker rallies the fans during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Brazilian soccer player Neymar watches during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50)dunks the ball during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) defends during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the first half during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami.(Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports via AP) Mandatory credit

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) drives to the basket Miami Heat center Cody Zeller (44) defends during the first half in Game 4 of of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami.(Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports via AP) Mandatory credit

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) go after a loose ball during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) drives to the basket over the Miami Heat during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks the ball during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) defends during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Rapper Lil Wayne watches during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives top to the basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and guard Kyle Lowry (7) defend during the second half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) looks to pass the ball during the second half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) aims a three-point shot as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) aims to score as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends during the second half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points for Miami, which has now fallen into 3-1 holes in each of its last three finals appearances — this one joining 2014 and 2020. Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry added 13 points.

The Heat walked off the floor in silence, fully aware of how much trouble they’re in now.

The Nuggets were overwhelming favorites to start the series, for obvious reasons. Denver was the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed; Miami was the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed. The Nuggets had won nine of the last 10 regular-season meetings between the teams, and their run of success over the Heat has continued through four games of the finals.

“Our guys are locked in, man,” Malone said. “We’re focused.”

Denver led by 13 going into the fourth, and Miami came out for the final quarter with appropriate desperation. The Heat scored the first eight points, Jokic committed his fifth foul and had to go to the bench with 9:24 left — and it was down to 86-81 when Butler converted a three-point play with 8:42 remaining.

But the Nuggets — who fell apart in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for their lone loss of the series — didn’t fold, even with their two-time MVP still out. Murray made a 3-pointer to stop Miami’s 8-0 spurt, and Jeff Green made a huge corner 3 from near the Heat bench for a 94-85 edge with 6:21 left.

Jokic checked out with Denver up 10. He came back with the Nuggets up nine. Miami didn’t take advantage of that chance, and now finds itself on the wrong end of history.

Teams that take a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals have won 35 out of 36 previous times, and the Heat will have to buck that trend to keep Denver from winning its title.

“We have an incredibly competitive group,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ve done everything the hard way and that’s the way it’s going to have to be done right now — again. And all we’re going to focus on is getting this thing back to the 305. Get this thing back to Miami. And things can shift very quickly.”

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Jokic tweaked his right ankle when he landed on the back of Max Strus’ foot midway through the opening quarter. He briefly retreated to the Denver locker room before the start of the second quarter and played the rest of the way with no evident issues. … Murray played with tape protecting the bottom of his left hand, thanks to a nasty floor burn he got in Game 3. … It was Denver’s 25th win on the road this season, tying a franchise record set last season. … Michael Porter Jr. scored 11 for the Nuggets.

Heat: It was retiring 20-year veteran Udonis Haslem’s 43rd birthday and rookie Nikola Jovic’s 20th birthday. Jovic was 58 days old when Haslem signed his first Heat contract. … If it was Miami’s home finale this season, then the Heat went 613-299 in its home arena during his career. … Miami started the playoffs 6-0 at home. The Heat are 0-4 on their home floor since. … Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson each scored 12, and Caleb Martin scored 11.

SLOW START

Miami led 21-20 after one quarter. The 41 combined points were the fewest in the first quarter of the last 24 finals games; the first quarter of Game 4 of the Toronto-Golden State series in 2019 had 40 points.

CELEB WATCH

Kentucky coach John Calipari was in the crowd, as was Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder — who helped the Miami Hurricanes make the Elite Eight in this year’s NCAA women’s tournament.

Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals schedule

All times are in Mountain Daylight Time: