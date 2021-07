Fans walk through the team logo illuminating the floor of Ball Arena before the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BROOKYLN, NY– The Denver Nuggets selected VCU guard Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Hyland was the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year last season averaging 19.5 points per game. The guard is 6’3 with a 6’9 wingspan.