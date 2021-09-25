No. 5 Iowa rallies to defeat Colorado State 24-14

Colorado State quarterback Todd Centeio (7) is tackled by Iowa defensive lineman Chris Reames (98) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns and No. 5 Iowa needed a second-half comeback to defeat Colorado State 24-14.

The Hawkeyes won their 10th consecutive game dating back to last season. It’s the program’s longest winning streak since a 12-game streak in 2015. Iowa also has a 15-game nonconference winning streak that is the longest current streak in the nation.

Colorado State led 14-7 at halftime, but the Hawkeyes scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions that took a combined four plays in the third quarter.