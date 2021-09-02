No. 5 A&M-Commerce wins field-goal battle with No. 12 CSU-Pueblo

Jake Viquez converted four of five field-goal attempts to help the No. 5 Texas A&M Commerce Lions to a 12-6 win over the No. 12 CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves Thursday night in the first game at the Thunderbowl in 650 days.
Viquez knocked through attempts from 30, 29, 40 and 52 yards before missing a 31-yard attempt late in the fourth quarter.
Dean Faithfull made half of his attempts, including tries from 34 and 33 yards.
CSU-Pueblo will visit Grand Valley State Sat., Sept. 11. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.