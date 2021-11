PUEBLO – The CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves fell to their rival No. 13 Colorado School of Mines on senior day at the CSU Pueblo Thunderbowl, 28-12.

The loss ends the Thunderwolves chances of securing an eighth RMAC title in 11 seasons. Senior running back Michael Roots ran for a game-high 110 yards on 20 carries.

CSU Pueblo falls to 6-4 and finishes the season on the road at No. 18 Western State.