NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere postponed due to virus

MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — The year’s biggest race event at Colorado’s Bandimere Speedway has been postponed again amid concerns about crowd limits imposed to combat the coronavirus.

The National Hot Road Association on Friday announced the postponement of the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals scheduled for Aug. 7-9 at the Morrison race track southwest of Denver. The event was originally set for July.

Jefferson County currently has a 175-person limit on crowd gatherings, though it has agreed previously with Bandimere to allow multiple 175-person groups spaced around the property. The speedway’s grandstand seats 23,000, and thousands more attend the Mile-High Nationals each year.

In a statement on the NHRA website, track owners the Bandimere family said that “we are dedicated to finding a date for our event to work this year.”

The Bandimeres and county health authorities are in Jefferson County District Court after the county alleged the track violated social distancing, crowd-size, and other virus-related limits during a Fourth of July event.

A judge issued a temporary restraining order reiterating the 175-person rule and is expected to rule whether the track violated health orders on Tuesday.

The Bandimeres insist they closely consulted with health officials and got their OK before the July 4 event.