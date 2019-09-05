New stadium to host NCAA D2 Soccer Championships

COLORADO SPRINGS — The NCAA Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and the Switchbacks Football Club announced on Wednesday that the 2021 Men’s and Women’s Division II Soccer Championships will be hosted in Colorado Springs.

The site of the competition will be in the new 8,000 seat downtown stadium, which will be the future home of the Switchbacks.

The $100 million project has a completion date of late 2020 or late 2021.

The 2006 NCAA Rifle Championship hosted at the Air Force Academy was the most recent NCAA title handed out in Colorado Springs.