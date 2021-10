LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KXRM) — Ramone Atkins tallied 331 offensive yards and two touchdowns to help the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys to a 28-21 win over the CSU Pueblo ThunderWolves Saturday afternoon.

Devin Williams passed for 259 yards and two touchdowns for CSU Pueblo (4-3, 4-1 RMAC).

The ThunderWolves return to action next Saturday for a Homecoming matchup against Adams State. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.