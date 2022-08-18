CALGARY, Alberta (KXRM) — Nazem Kadri has signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Calgary Flames.

Kadri, who helped the Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup trophy since 2001, had a career year with 87 points in 71 regular-season games in his third and final season with Colorado.

He totaled 189 points (74 goals, 115 assists) in 211 games over three seasons in the Mile High City.

The Avalanche are scheduled to play the Flames three times during 2022-23 season, with Calgary’s lone trip to Denver on Feb. 25.