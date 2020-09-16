Mountain West working on return to sports “at the earliest possible opportunity”

Wyoming defensive end Josiah Hall (53) hits Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Air Force won 20-6. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Conference, which includes Air Force Falcons football, issued a statement Wednesday saying they are working to facilitate a return to sports “at the earliest possible opportunity.”

“Multiple subgroups within the Conference are working daily on solutions to the existing challenges in order to facilitate a return to play for Mountain West football, and other Conference sport programs, at the earliest possible opportunity,” commissioner Craig Thompson said in the statement. “This includes finalizing a plan for frequent, rapid response testing and continuing to monitor the status of public health directives in our MW states and communities.”

The statement comes after the Big Ten announced plans to play fall football beginning October 24.

The Mountain West conference announced in August that they were postponing fall sports indefinitely. The conference includes 13 schools across the West, including the Air Force Academy, Colorado State University, and Colorado College women’s soccer.

The decision affected sports including football, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

Air Force announced Monday that they would play two football games this fall: a home game versus Navy on October 3, and an away game at Army on November 7.