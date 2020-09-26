Mountain West football returns in October

COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force Falcon football is cleared for take off this fall season, following all state and local health guidelines, of course.

The Mountain West Conference announced, this Thursday, football will return this fall with an 8-game schedule starting on October 24. The season was postponed indefinitely on August 10 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference will require all football student-athletes, coaches, trainers, and other staff to undergo testing three times per week. The conference also stated each institution will determine stadium capacity.

Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said he expects all 12 schools to participate in the fall season.