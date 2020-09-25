Mountain West Conference announces fall football season with 8 games will begin in October

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – NOVEMBER 28: The sun sets over the stadium as the Colorado State Rams drive against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium on November 28, 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Air Force defeated Colorado State 27-24. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday that it will have a fall football season, with the first games kicking off in late October. In August, the conference decided to postpone fall sports indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shortened, eight-game schedule will begin the week of Oct. 24, according to the conference.

The Mountain West championship will be held on Dec. 19.

The season is subject to approval from state, county and local officials, the conference said.

Eleven colleges are part of the Mountain West Conference, including two in Colorado: Colorado State University and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The conference said it will release more information on Friday.

Earlier Thursday, the Pac-12 Conference announced it will also have a fall football season.