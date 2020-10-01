Mountain West announces 2020 Football Schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Mountain West announced its 2020 football schedule on Thursday. Subject to approval from the state, county, and local officials, the 8-game schedule will begin on Saturday, Oct. 24.

According to a press release, the top two teams with the highest Conference winning percentage will face off in the Mountain West Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 19. The schedule is comprised of 46 Conference matchups playing out over nine weeks with no divisional delineation.

“We are excited to get our student-athletes back on the football field this fall,” said Commissioner Craig Thompson. “The shift away from a two-division format was necessary to optimize the schedule and allow for maximum flexibility given the various constraints which had to be considered. Inasmuch as the season begins with an uneven number of Conference games, and the possibility exists additional games may be lost to COVID19 challenges, the procedures for determining the participants in and location for the MW Football Championship Game were adapted to accommodate a range of outcomes in as equitable a fashion as possible.”

This is the first phase of the 2020 football schedule process. Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of several games to Thursdays and Fridays. Additional announcements on television selections will be made in the near future.

All games the first week will be played on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The 2020 MW football membership includes Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawai‘i, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San José State, UNLV, Utah State and Wyoming.

The Air Force Falcons host three home games, including visits by defending conference champion Boise State, intra-state rival Colorado State and New Mexico.

The safety and well-being of cadets, coaches, staff, and the local community continues to be the top priority for Air Force throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Academy will continue to work closely with local and state public health officials and hopes to welcome fans back to Falcon Stadium if conditions permit.

2020 Air Force Football Schedule

Date Time Opponent (TV)

Oct. 3 4 p.m. Navy (CBS SN)

Oct. 24 TBA at San Jose State*

Oct. 31 TBA Boise State*

Nov. 7 9:30 a.m. at Army (CBS)

Nov. 14 TBA at Wyoming*

Nov. 21 TBA New Mexico*

Nov. 28 TBA Colorado State*

Dec. 5 TBA at Utah State*

Dec. 12 — Open

Dec. 19 TBA MW Championship (Host site)

All times Mountain

Home games BOLD