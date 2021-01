PUEBLO — The UCCS Mountain Lions men’s basketball team defeated the CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves by the final of 73-67 at Massari Arena in Pueblo Saturday night.

Mountain Lions guard DaRaun Clark led the team with 22 points, shooting a perfect 12-12 from the free throw line. He also chipped in with six boards. Pueblo West grad David Simental matched the game-high 22 points for the Thunderwolves. He was 8 of 9 from the field.